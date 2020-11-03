Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Trading 1% Higher

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 13,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 21,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

