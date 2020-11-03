CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Up 10%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC)’s stock price traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77.

About CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company's FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

