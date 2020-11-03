ETF Series Solutions – Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBJ) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ETF Series Solutions – Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBJ) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.28. 1,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ETF Series Solutions - Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF Series Solutions - Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dart Group Trading Down 0.7%
Dart Group Trading Down 0.7%
Canopy Rivers Inc. Trading Down 1.2%
Canopy Rivers Inc. Trading Down 1.2%
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 1%
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Trading Down 1%
Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Direxion Dynamic Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Direxion Hyper Growth ETF Shares Up 0.7%
Direxion Hyper Growth ETF Shares Up 0.7%
Direxion Fallen Knives ETF Trading Up 1.5%
Direxion Fallen Knives ETF Trading Up 1.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report