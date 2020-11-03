Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $3.75. 23,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 24,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Artemis Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

