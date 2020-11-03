US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) Shares Down 0.5%

US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 319,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

