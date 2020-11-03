Industrial Tech Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:ITACU) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 62,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 19,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire North American companies operating in the industrial and energy focused technology areas, including software, mobile, and Internet of Things applications; and cloud communications and ultra-high bandwidth services, including LTE and 5G communications.

