iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB.TO) (TSE:XSB) Shares Up 0%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB.TO) (TSE:XSB)’s share price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.20 and last traded at C$28.18. Approximately 63,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 85,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.20.

