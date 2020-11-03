Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.26. Approximately 53,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 175,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Separately, Haywood Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Corridor Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 million and a PE ratio of -15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 109.41 and a quick ratio of 108.01.

Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corridor Resources Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corridor Resources (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

