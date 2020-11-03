US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP) Shares Down 0.9%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.55 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 76.55 ($1.00). 36,189 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 18,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.25 ($1.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 63.29.

US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) Company Profile (LON:USFP)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 17.9%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 17.9%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Shares Up 0%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Shares Up 0%
Corridor Resources Stock Price Down 1.6%
Corridor Resources Stock Price Down 1.6%
China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 0.6%
China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 0.6%
US Solar Fund Plc Shares Down 0.9%
US Solar Fund Plc Shares Down 0.9%
Juventus Football Club Stock Price Up 7.6%
Juventus Football Club Stock Price Up 7.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report