Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 1,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

About Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, and the organization of matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; licensing and merchandising business; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

