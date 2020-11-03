Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) shares rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 1,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 9,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

About Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, and the organization of matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; licensing and merchandising business; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 17.9%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 17.9%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Shares Up 0%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Shares Up 0%
Corridor Resources Stock Price Down 1.6%
Corridor Resources Stock Price Down 1.6%
China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 0.6%
China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 0.6%
US Solar Fund Plc Shares Down 0.9%
US Solar Fund Plc Shares Down 0.9%
Juventus Football Club Stock Price Up 7.6%
Juventus Football Club Stock Price Up 7.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report