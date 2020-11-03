TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOZ) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOZ) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.13. Approximately 158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.52% of TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

