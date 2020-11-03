Greenrose Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) Trading Down 0.3%

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenrose Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Greenrose Acquisition were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

