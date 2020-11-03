Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) Trading Up 4.7%

Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH) shot up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.29. 307,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,726,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

About Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ:GRSH)

Gores Holdings III, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

