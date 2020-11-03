Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Armor U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) rose 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

