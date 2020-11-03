AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 396,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of AgraFlora Organics International stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
About AgraFlora Organics International
