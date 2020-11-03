AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,300 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 396,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AgraFlora Organics International stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

