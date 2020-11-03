Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAALF opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Get Aareal Bank alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aareal Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.