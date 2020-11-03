Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Ascot Resources in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

