Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,131.0 days.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $54.96 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.67.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

