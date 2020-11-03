alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.5 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

alstria office REIT stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT-AG is a German stock corporation in the legal form of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which invests in office real estate in the major German economic centers. REITs are long-term portfolio holders of real estate assets and are characterized by solid balance sheet structures and high payout ratios.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 17.9%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Trading Down 17.9%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Shares Up 0%
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Shares Up 0%
Corridor Resources Stock Price Down 1.6%
Corridor Resources Stock Price Down 1.6%
China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 0.6%
China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Down 0.6%
US Solar Fund Plc Shares Down 0.9%
US Solar Fund Plc Shares Down 0.9%
Juventus Football Club Stock Price Up 7.6%
Juventus Football Club Stock Price Up 7.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report