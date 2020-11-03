alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Short Interest Update

alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the September 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.5 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

alstria office REIT stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Alstria office REIT-AG is a German stock corporation in the legal form of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which invests in office real estate in the major German economic centers. REITs are long-term portfolio holders of real estate assets and are characterized by solid balance sheet structures and high payout ratios.

