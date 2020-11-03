Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

ACKAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

ACKAY opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85.

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

