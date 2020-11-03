ABC-Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

ABC-Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABC-Mart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

AMKYF stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. ABC-Mart has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

ABC-Mart, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. It manufactures shoes and licenses various brands. The company is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores in Japan. It operates approximately of 34 stores in Hokkaido, 52 stores in Tohoku, 136 stores in Tokyo, 269 stores in Kanto, 147 stores in Chubu, 151 stores in Kansai, 74 stores in Chugoku and Shikoku, 124 stores in Kyushu and Okinawa, 246 stores in South Korea, 40 stores in Taiwan, and 4 stores in the United States.

