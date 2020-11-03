Short Interest in Andrew Peller Limited (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Grows By 11.8%

Andrew Peller Limited (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,127.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Andrew Peller in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Andrew Peller from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

AEGXF stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61. Andrew Peller has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $14.47.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.