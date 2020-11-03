ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.