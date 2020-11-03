ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMOS opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Short Interest Update
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. Short Interest Update
Grand Canyon Education to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Grand Canyon Education to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Endo International Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Endo International Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Facebook Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Barclays
Facebook Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Barclays
Benchmark Upgrades Boise Cascade to Buy
Benchmark Upgrades Boise Cascade to Buy
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report