Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

