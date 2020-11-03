Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.10.
About Endo International
Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.
