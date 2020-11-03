Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.32. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.