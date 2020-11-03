Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $261.36 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.30. The stock has a market cap of $744.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

