Benchmark Upgrades Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BCC has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of BCC opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.28. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

