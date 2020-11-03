CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CDL Hospitality Trusts stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $0.79.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 June 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Grand Canyon Education to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Grand Canyon Education to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Endo International Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Endo International Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Facebook Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Barclays
Facebook Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Barclays
Benchmark Upgrades Boise Cascade to Buy
Benchmark Upgrades Boise Cascade to Buy
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group
CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group
Financial Contrast: Ontrak & Viemed Healthcare
Financial Contrast: Ontrak & Viemed Healthcare


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report