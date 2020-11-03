CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CDL Hospitality Trusts stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $0.79.
CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.