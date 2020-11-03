Financial Contrast: Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viemed Healthcare and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ontrak 0 0 4 0 3.00

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.63%. Ontrak has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.01%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Ontrak.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10% Ontrak -61.90% N/A -107.02%

Risk & Volatility

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Ontrak’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.01 $8.52 million $0.21 39.24 Ontrak $35.10 million 30.37 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -53.31

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak. Ontrak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Ontrak on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

