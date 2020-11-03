Critical Review: DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Adynxx (NASDAQ:ADYX)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Adynxx alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adynxx and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 60.05%. Given DarioHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Adynxx.

Volatility and Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A DarioHealth -293.20% -165.09% -118.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adynxx and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx $2.22 million 0.04 -$8.42 million N/A N/A DarioHealth $7.56 million 12.06 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -1.35

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Adynxx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adynxx Company Profile

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Adynxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adynxx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.