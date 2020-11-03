AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.00 ($27.06).

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of CS opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Tuesday. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.70.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

