Guess’ (NYSE:GES) versus Tefron (NYSE:TFRFF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) and Guess’ (NYSE:GES) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tefron and Guess”s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tefron -0.43% -2.83% -0.74% Guess’ -4.06% -4.08% -0.94%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tefron and Guess’, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tefron 0 0 0 0 N/A Guess’ 0 2 3 0 2.60

Guess’ has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.90%. Given Guess”s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guess’ is more favorable than Tefron.

Volatility & Risk

Tefron has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guess’ has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tefron and Guess”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tefron $155.38 million 0.08 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Guess’ $2.68 billion 0.29 $95.97 million $1.45 8.37

Guess’ has higher revenue and earnings than Tefron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Tefron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Guess’ shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of Tefron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Guess’ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guess’ beats Tefron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tefron Company Profile

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to design, manufacture, and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kids' and infants' apparel, outerwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of February 1, 2020, the company directly operated 1,169 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its partner's distributors operated an additional 560 retail stores worldwide. The company also offers its products through its retail websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

