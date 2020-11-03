Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) versus GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Amistar alerts:

Amistar has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amistar and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amistar 0 0 0 0 N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 4 3 0 2.25

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Amistar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amistar and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amistar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.13 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -29.50

Amistar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Amistar and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amistar N/A N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78%

Summary

Amistar beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amistar

Amistar Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and marketing of assembly machinery primarily for the electronics industries. The Company’s subsidiary, Amistar Automation, is a supplier of manufacturing solutions for a variety of businesses engaged in printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, electronic assembly, and PCB manufacturing. Amistar Automation supplies products for electronics manufacturing and labeling systems. It offers automation products for SMT (surface mount technology), pick and place, thru-hole automation, first article inspection, and automatic labeling and labeling supplies. Amistar Automation offers a variety of products for SMT soldering, depanelizers, and secure data disposal.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Amistar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amistar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.