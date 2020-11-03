CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) versus ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECTM) Head to Head Analysis

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) and CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

1.6% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNX Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and CNX Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 31.83% 2.91% 2.89% CNX Resources -39.32% 1.45% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and CNX Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A CNX Resources 0 2 8 0 2.80

CNX Resources has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Given CNX Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and CNX Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.36 $2.90 million N/A N/A CNX Resources $1.92 billion 0.95 -$80.73 million $0.26 37.42

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CNX Resources.

Risk & Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNX Resources has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats CNX Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells. ECA Marcellus Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 519,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 608,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas positions from approximately 981,700 in Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. It also owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 308,000 net CBM acres, as well as 2,122,000 net CBM acres in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. The Midstream division owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company also offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions to third-parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.