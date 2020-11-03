Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) & China Dasheng Biotechnology (NYSE:CDBT) Head-To-Head Review

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares China Dasheng Biotechnology and Rite Aid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Rite Aid -1.51% 2.86% 0.21%

This table compares China Dasheng Biotechnology and Rite Aid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Dasheng Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rite Aid $21.93 billion 0.02 -$452.17 million $0.15 63.60

China Dasheng Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rite Aid.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Rite Aid shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rite Aid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Dasheng Biotechnology and Rite Aid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Dasheng Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Rite Aid 1 3 0 0 1.75

Rite Aid has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Rite Aid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rite Aid is more favorable than China Dasheng Biotechnology.

Risk and Volatility

China Dasheng Biotechnology has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rite Aid has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rite Aid beats China Dasheng Biotechnology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives. The company offers AM/HM bacteria based additives for crops, including Bulgaria lactobacillus, beer microzyme, and dark red spirilla used to increase the beneficial microorganism colonies in soil; inhibit the reproduction of harmful fungi and putrefactive bacteria; and to improve nutrient absorption and reduce crop and livestock diseases. It also provides AM/HM bacteria based additives for livestock feed, which softens the livestock feed and restrain the growth and reproduction of pathogenic bacteria, as well as supplies beneficial nutriments, including organic acid, vitamins, enzyme, antibiotics, mycelium protein, and other growth-enhancing substances that balance the nutrients in the feed. In addition, the company offers FGW bacterial based preservatives that preserve animal specimens for scientific research; and preserve the freshness for agricultural produce. Further, it provides bacteria based fertilizer for application on plants, such as vegetable and fruit leaves. Additionally, China Dasheng Biotechnology Company engages in residential and commercial real estate investment. The company was formerly known as Max Nutrition, Inc. and changed its name to China Dasheng Biotechnology Company in March 2008. China Dasheng Biotechnology Company is based in Lanzhou, China.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and provides preventative services, such as screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; and offers integrated mail-order and specialty pharmacy services, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of April 21, 2020, the company operated approximately 2,400 retail pharmacy locations in 18 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

