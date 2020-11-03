Comparing inTEST (NYSE:INTT) & Data I/O (NYSE:DAIO)

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) and inTEST (NYSE:INTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data I/O and inTEST’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O $21.57 million 1.31 -$1.19 million N/A N/A inTEST $60.66 million 0.84 $2.32 million $0.34 14.41

inTEST has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O.

Volatility & Risk

Data I/O has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, inTEST has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Data I/O and inTEST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O -15.44% -14.01% -10.77% inTEST 0.75% 3.68% 2.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Data I/O and inTEST, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O 0 0 0 0 N/A inTEST 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Data I/O shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of inTEST shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Data I/O shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of inTEST shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

inTEST beats Data I/O on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers SentriX, a security provisioning system; LumenX Programmer; non-automated FlashPAK III programming systems; and Unifamily programmers, an offline engineering non-automated systems. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, Internet of Things and their programming center partners, and electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream products that are used in the semi market as a stand-alone temperature management tool, or in various electronic test applications; ThermoChambers; Thermal Platforms; Thermonics temperature conditioning products that provide tempered gas or fluid to enable customers to maintain desired thermal conditions within their tool or process; and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems for annealing, bonding, brazing, curing, forging, heat treating, melting, shrink-fitting, soldering, and testing. The EMS segment provides in2, Cobal, and LS series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products, which protect the interface contacts and ensure proper repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or integrated circuit (IC) handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in production testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs in back-end testing by semiconductor manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly providers, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

