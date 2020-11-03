Financial Review: The Boeing (NYSE:BA) and AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) and The Boeing (NYSE:BA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AgEagle Aerial Systems and The Boeing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgEagle Aerial Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A The Boeing 5 15 9 0 2.14

The Boeing has a consensus price target of $202.96, suggesting a potential upside of 36.58%. Given The Boeing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Boeing is more favorable than AgEagle Aerial Systems.

Profitability

This table compares AgEagle Aerial Systems and The Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgEagle Aerial Systems -450.79% -39.55% -36.26% The Boeing -7.34% -3.08% -3.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of The Boeing shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of AgEagle Aerial Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of The Boeing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AgEagle Aerial Systems has a beta of 4.66, meaning that its stock price is 366% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Boeing has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgEagle Aerial Systems and The Boeing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgEagle Aerial Systems $300,000.00 387.27 -$2.52 million N/A N/A The Boeing $76.56 billion 1.10 -$636.00 million ($3.47) -42.82

AgEagle Aerial Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Boeing.

Summary

The Boeing beats AgEagle Aerial Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. It also offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services principally to the commercial airline industry. The Defense, Space & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for strike, surveillance, and mobility, including fighter and trainer aircraft; vertical lift comprising rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; commercial derivative aircraft, such as anti-submarine and tanker aircraft; strategic defense and intelligence systems consisting of strategic missile and defense systems, cyber and information solutions, and intelligence systems, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance products; satellite systems, including government and commercial satellites, and space exploration. The Global Services segment offers various products and services comprising supply chain and logistics management, engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, spare parts, pilot and maintenance training systems and services, technical and maintenance documents, and data analytics and digital services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The Boeing Company was founded in 1916 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

