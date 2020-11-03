Head-To-Head Contrast: NorthWestern (NWE) vs. The Competition

NorthWestern (NASDAQ: NWE) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NorthWestern to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NorthWestern and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NorthWestern
|$1.26 billion
|$202.12 million
|15.69
|NorthWestern Competitors
|$8.73 billion
|$451.22 million
|17.09
Dividends
NorthWestern pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NorthWestern pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 63.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
94.5% of NorthWestern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
NorthWestern has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NorthWestern’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, meaning that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares NorthWestern and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NorthWestern
|12.74%
|7.89%
|2.72%
|NorthWestern Competitors
|1.59%
|10.01%
|2.41%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NorthWestern
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|NorthWestern Competitors
|464
|1960
|1403
|14
|2.25
NorthWestern currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 7.39%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
NorthWestern competitors beat NorthWestern on 9 of the 15 factors compared.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
