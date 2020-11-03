$1.73 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post sales of $1.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.95 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $7.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $16.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $88.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

EVFM stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $193.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

