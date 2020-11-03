$1.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) to announce sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $7.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CQP. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ CQP opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

