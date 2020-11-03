Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to report $7.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70 million. Interpace Biosciences reported sales of $7.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full year sales of $31.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $31.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.40 million, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $53.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interpace Biosciences.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Interpace Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

