Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $901.74 Million

Analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to post $901.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $987.00 million and the lowest is $846.30 million. Tenaris posted sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tenaris from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tenaris by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

