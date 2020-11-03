CONMED Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONMED in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,944.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.