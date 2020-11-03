$61.53 Million in Sales Expected for Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will report $61.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $62.10 million. Banc of California posted sales of $61.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $235.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.16 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $248.43 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $256.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 514.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 400,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 335,374 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 14.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 880,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Banc of California by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Banc of California by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 155,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $630.41 million, a P/E ratio of -66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

