$30.78 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post $30.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.60 million and the lowest is $29.60 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $30.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $123.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $127.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $119.09 million, with estimates ranging from $115.08 million to $122.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALTA. ValuEngine upgraded Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.