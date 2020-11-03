Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will report sales of $119.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $126.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.92 million. Aphria posted sales of $91.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $505.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $486.86 million to $534.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $614.44 million, with estimates ranging from $558.68 million to $633.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aphria.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Aphria stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

