$131.37 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

Brokerages expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $131.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $134.24 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $371.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.10 million to $378.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $568.15 million, with estimates ranging from $560.10 million to $576.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

ACEL stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $807.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

