M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $8.44 Per Share

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.44 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.33. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

NYSE MHO opened at $43.43 on Monday. M/I Homes has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after buying an additional 363,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,920,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,150,000 after buying an additional 51,527 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 781,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after buying an additional 38,415 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 500,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 87,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

