Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.84 Million

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to report $50.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.87 million and the lowest is $49.80 million. Alerus Financial posted sales of $54.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year sales of $205.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.60 million to $208.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $189.24 million, with estimates ranging from $187.08 million to $191.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

ALRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

ALRS opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18. The company has a market cap of $376.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

