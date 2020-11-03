FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Ducommun stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $400.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.